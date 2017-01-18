Friends Together Holds 1st Bowling Party to Kick-Off 2017 Five 4 Friends Campaign

Friday night was a jammed packed house at Thunder Bowl Lanes for the Friends Together, Five 4 Friends bowling party.

The event was hosted in honor of the organizations 2017 kick off to help raise funds to continue the mission of helping out individuals suffering from cancer.

Five 4 Friends reached a great goal with over 20 teams bowling for the campaign.

Fundraiser Coordinator, Aneka Wagner said the bowling event wasn’t the only success of the night; the donations made by others in the 5 counties friends together serves…also was great.

“Oh you know it’s amazing. We have people from all over the 5 counties that we serve, because we serve 5 counties in Northeast Michigan so we have people who are playing today from all 5 counties that are here. Actually you know the majority of the support we get is in Alpena County, but a lot of these people went out into their own county and they asked for donations. We have one gentleman who came in with a huge amount of money and it was outside of Alpena County. So it was nice to see so many other businesses support our business here in Alpena because they know we’re touching the lives of the people in their community,” Wagner said.

Winners at Friday night’s Five 4 Friends bowling party received a $100 gift card to the Fresh Palate. The next event will be a comedy night on Friday, February 3rd. Other events that will benefit the organization will take place each month until June.

Wagner says if you would like to get involved contact the Friends Together Alpena Center at 989–356–3231.