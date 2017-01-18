Alpena, MichiganLocal Weather Alerts
Friends of Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary Receives Grant to Help ‘Get Into Your Sanctuary’

Posted By: Star Connor August 11, 2017

 

Hollings Grant the Friends received to promote a “Get Into Your Sanctuary” Campaign. Thanks to the grant, there will be:

    1. New website under development
    2. 10 billboards from I-75/Saginaw to Indian River, Rogers City, Standish, Tawas, Harrisville, and entry ways to Alpena.
    3. Advertising linked to Alpena Shipwreck Tours (digital screens, signage, brochure, print advertising, short videos)
    4. Besser matching grant

When it comes to protecting the Great Lakes here are some upcoming events and projects that are going on.

  1. 4-H and local 5th graders, NEMGLSI working to reduce the use of one-time use plastics such as straws to protect the Great Lakes from micro plastics
  2. Huron Pines, students and NEMIGLSI removing invasive species such as frog bit, garlic mustard and phragmites
  3. Great Lakes Divers and PADI women divers removing trash from Thunder Bay
  4. Bay Athletic Club’s Sweat for a Cause to support the Friends of Thunder Bay
