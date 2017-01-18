Friends of Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary Receives Grant to Help ‘Get Into Your Sanctuary’

Hollings Grant the Friends received to promote a “Get Into Your Sanctuary” Campaign. Thanks to the grant, there will be:
- New website under development
- 10 billboards from I-75/Saginaw to Indian River, Rogers City, Standish, Tawas, Harrisville, and entry ways to Alpena.
- Advertising linked to Alpena Shipwreck Tours (digital screens, signage, brochure, print advertising, short videos)
- Besser matching grant
When it comes to protecting the Great Lakes here are some upcoming events and projects that are going on.
- 4-H and local 5th graders, NEMGLSI working to reduce the use of one-time use plastics such as straws to protect the Great Lakes from micro plastics
- Huron Pines, students and NEMIGLSI removing invasive species such as frog bit, garlic mustard and phragmites
- Great Lakes Divers and PADI women divers removing trash from Thunder Bay
- Bay Athletic Club’s Sweat for a Cause to support the Friends of Thunder Bay