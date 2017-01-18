Free Summer Cookout with Alpena’s Salvation Army

Today the Salvation Army gave back to the community with a free summer cookout, to bring awareness to their current summer food program. The salvation army of Alpena was filled with many members from the community to enjoy some good summer food. The rain tried to stop the show, but the cookout still went on.

“We’ve been doing the summer feeding program or the meet up and eat up for about 8 years now depending on the name they call it.

But this year we thought you know let’s do something fun just for the neighborhood,” said Amy Cedarvell.

Not only did the cookout feed a lot of bellies, but it also brought awareness to the ‘Meet Up and Eat Up’ food program, a summer program that provides free breakfast and lunch to children while school is out.

“We have hamburgers we have hot dogs we have all of the fixings for those, well maybe not all, we have most of the fixings for those, we have a pasta salad, we have a taco salad, we have apple sauce, we have apples, we have corn on the cob,” said Cedarvell.

Needless to say there was a full menu, and even a fuller house. The meet up and eat up program will end on August 18th. For more information contact the Salvation Army of Alpena at 989–358–2769.