Free Radon Test Kits In Your Area

In the midst of New Year’s resolutions to improve your health, January gives the general public another reason to check out their well–being with National Radon Action Month.

Radon is a colorless and odorless radioactive gas that is one of the leading causes of lung cancer in the United States. Naturally occurring in soil and rock, this harmful gas can seep into homes through gaps and cracks in the foundation and insulation. You can significantly reduce the risk of lung cancer for your family by taking advantage of the free radon tests kits that will be available at the District Health Department #4 for a limited time this month.

Health educator for Alpena’s District Health Department, Cathy Goike, says radon poisoning can be a difficult concept to understand, so an illustration is available on their Facebook page for more details.

“I think a lot of people don’t understand that it’s a naturally occurring gas in the ground. And especially in older homes, when foundations and different things might be breaking down or settling, there are ways for that to get in. So you might want to check out our District Health Department #4 Facebook page and you can pull that graphic off if you wanted. It’s a nice picture of a home.”

From January 23–27, the District Health Department suggests picking up your free kit, which usually costs between 15 and 45 dollars.