Four More Arrested Following Meth Lab Bust In Long Rapids Twp.

Four more Alpena residents have been arrested for conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine, and the HUNT team successfully dismantled a second clandestine laboratory in 2017.



According to the Huron Undercover Narcotics Team, they arrested four Alpena residents last night on conspiracy to manufacture meth charges.



Culminating from a two–month investigation, a traffic stop was conducted at a vehicle, as it was leaving a local retail store. During the stop, the driver a 34-year-old Alpena man and the passenger, a 40-year-old Alpena man, attempted to provide police with false information regarding their identity.



According to police they already knew the subjects, and the driver was listed as a parole absconder, having four valid warrants out for his arrest.



Later in the evening, detectives executed a search warrant at the subjects home located on Ohlrich Road in Long Rapids Township.



Two females in the home, a 28-year-old and an 18-year-old, both Alpena residents, were arrested.



During the search, authorities found multiple cook labs in addition to a large amount of other evidence.



The cases will be presented to the Alpena county prosecutors office for review, and additional charges are expected.



HUNT commander Stuart Sharp says its important to note that this lab and these individuals are not associated with the multiple arrests that have occurred over the past couple of weeks.