Foster Closet of Michigan Alpena Branch Holds a Sorting Day

The Foster Closet of Michigan Alpena County Branch was hands on sorting out donations with the help of volunteers Saturday.

Earlier this week WBKB News reported that the closet received a number of donations to help out foster parents and licensed relative caregivers.

Saturday volunteers helped sort clothing, furniture, car seats, and more so that life would be easy when foster parents, caseworkers, and caregivers come in to collect items they may need.

Alpena Branch Coordinator Lorilee McGee said it’s a blessing when people in the community come together for a cause like this one.

“It has been an very interesting day. We had lots of people come out and help us sort out the donations and get everything up on hangers to be put away and ready, so when kids come into foster care and foster parents or case workers need items we can get to them super fast. This is probably one of the hardest parts, sorting through donations and getting them into the right spots, and putting them on hangers. So this is a blessing if anybody has time to come out and help us sort we appreciate that,” McGee said.

The Foster Closet recently received a donation by the DaVita Alpena Dialysis Center, and the Northern Collision and Auto Repair.

There will be another sorting day on Saturday, February 11th from 10 am until 3 pm.

If you would like to help that weekend, the Foster Closet is located right beside Thunder Bowl Lanes.