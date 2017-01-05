First Township Meeting Of 2017

The Alpena Township Board of Trustees held their first meeting of 2017 last night (1/3).

Among the notable items discussed involved snow removal along the Alpena Bi-Path.

According to Supervisor Nathan Skibbe, the township received three bids from local snow removal companies to clear the path from Bagley Street down M-32, as well as the length of US-23.

One potential bid was from Schwartz Excavating and Contracting, who the township currently employees to clear parking lots, water towers, and pump stations.

However, Department of Public Works Director Jerry Bleau advised the board to select a bid from Goodrich Trucking.

While the company didn’t offer the lowest bid, Bleau believes their extra services are worth the cost.

“I think spreading the business around would be a good thing. He is a little bit more, but he offers extra service of payloader service, which I think would be beneficial. Once the banks start building up on that bike path it’s going to take a payloader to get it done. So, by utilizing Mr. Goodrich I think that would be beneficial to the Township.”

The board voted unanimously to accept the bid for $60 per plow, and $100 per hour for payloader use.

Another notable item from the meeting occurred during the public comment portion, when Alpena Business owner Bob Young addressed the board.

Young is a member of South Bay Alpena and is looking forward to working with the township to make Alpena a better place in 2017.

“I’ve met with Cliff Bovae and some other folks who have ideas of making it not just a US–23 South endeavor, but a everybody from in and out of Alpena endeavor. And I promise myself that we’re going to keep that focus in that direction, so we’re not trying to go against the Township Board. We want to set the tone that we’re here to support you.”

Young concluded his statement by saying, “For 2017, let’s make Alpena better.”