Fire Causes Extensive Damage

At approximately 7:30 Monday evening, crews from the Alpena Township and Maple Ridge Township fire departments responded to a report of a structure fire on Geronimo Road, off of M-32.



Upon arrival flames were visible through the roof of the home, but the crews were able to bring the fire under control within an hour.



The residents of the home called in the fire -Both they and their dog escaped without injury, but according to the resident’s daughter they lost two cats in the fire.



The home received extensive damage, but the majority of the structure was salvaged.



The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time, as the incident remains under investigation.