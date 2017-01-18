Fatal Crash Kills 2 and Sends 4 to the Hospital in Mio

Two people are dead and 4 were injured after a car crash occurred in Mio over the weekend. According to the Oscoda County Sheriff’s Office, the deadly accident happened on M33 north of Mio on Friday, September 15th around 2:30 pm.

A grey 2008 Ford Escape carrying a 71–year–old man and a 50 year–old woman was headed northbound on M33 when it crossed into the path of oncoming southbound traffic colliding with a red Dodge pickup.

The pickup was carrying 4 men ages 22, 47, 64, and 28. The two occupants from the Ford Escape were pronounced dead on the scene.

The 4 occupants inside of the Dodge pickup were all transported by the Oscoda County EMS to Grayling Munson Hospital with incapacitating injuries.

As of right now no names have been released until all family members are notified.

The Oscoda County Sheriff’s Office and the Oscoda County EMS were assisted by the Tri-Town Fire Department and the Michigan State Police Alpena Post.

The accident is still under investigation. Excessive speed does not seem to be factor, but seat belt use is still being determined…