‘Fall into Fashion’ with the Zonta Club of Alpena This Weekend

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, the Zonta Club of Alpena will be hosting their 3rd Annual ‘Fall into Fashion’ style show. The event will take place at the Fresh Palate and Thunder Bay Winery.

The fashion show will help benefit future service projects for the club, and it’s a way for the community to get together for a day of fun while looking at what’s trending for the winter season.

Chairperson, Stacey Smith said this year would be different because there are some unique donations added.

“We are doing something new, we are having a silent auction and have donations coming in now, and they are still coming in today so we have a lot of silent auctions that will be happening. We do have a lot of models coming in who are different ages, so we encourage everyone to come down because there’s a clothing line for everybody, young teenagers to middle aged women,” Smith said.

In the past the fashion show proceeds have helped provide clothing, and other personal items for women starting their careers.

For more information you can contact Smith at 989–657–4182. This Saturday’s runway will kick off at 11:30 am.