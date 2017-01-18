Fake Cop Gets Popped

Impersonating a law enforcement official is a very bad idea, a felony in fact. But according to police, Presque Isle resident, Stephen Daniel didn’t think so on a Friday afternoon last week.

After a series of traffic violations, Michigan State Police pulled over 42–year–old Stephen Daniel, only to be flashed a badge and informed that they had pulled over one of their own.

Stephen Daniel allegedly identified himself as a federal agent and retired court officer, and flashed a fake badge and ID at the officers. But police were not convinced, and after a bit of investigative work, they quickly figured out that Mr. Daniel was definitely not affiliated with any law enforcement agency, and the badge and ID he had shown them were both fake.

Officers from MSP and Presque Isle County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant on the man’s house, and seized items that would have helped further identify himself as a law enforcement official.

Daniel has been arraigned through the 89th District Court in Rogers City on charges including impersonating a public officer and other related felonies.