On Monday, October 23rd, the Community Education Program will be presenting “Energy Vampires Live Among Us” at Alpena Community College. This very informative class, hosted by DTE Energy Specialist Rick Fluharty, will focus on methods to lower your electric and gas bill for homeowners and tenants. The presentation kicks off at 5:30 PM. The fee is $15 . Anyone interested can sign up at 989-358-7271. Registration is required.