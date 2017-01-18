Ella White Elementary School Celebrates 100 Days of School

Kindergarten and first grade students at Ella White Elementary celebrated their 100th day of school earlier this week.

Reporter Star Connor was there to witness their achievement.

Waking up daily for school is hard work, but how about waking up for 100 days? Kindergarten and first grade students at Ella White Elementary crossed major hurdles celebrating 100 days of school Monday.

Students dressed like they were 100 years old and participated in many activities like 100 pieces of cereal for breakfast, 100 books, and other things that involved the number 100.

“We started off the beginning of the year with the numbers 1 through 10, and now we’re working with numbers 1 through 20 and then we’re going all the way to 100. Today is a big day because we have been making 100 day’s crowns, and different classes are all doing different activities to celebrate the number 100,” Mrs. Dawson said.

Being in class for 100 days is essential for a child’s learning skills. Mrs. Weide said her students reading skills have improved drastically.

“It’s really important that students are in class on a daily basis. They come in and we do some fun activities to make learning fun for them so they want to be here each day so that they get that consistency with learning when they’re here, and so they don’t have gaps and lose learning when they’re gone,” Mrs. Weide said.

Some of the students even learned about their own grandparents and great grandparents as they dressed up in characteristics of them. The adorable outfits the students wore included canes, and walkers, hair rollers, glasses, grey hair and more.

For WBKB News in Alpena, I’m Star Connor.