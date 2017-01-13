‘Early College’ Meeting Rescheduled to Tuesday, January 24th

According to APS, the Early College meeting, scheduled for today, has been rescheduled to Tuesday January 24th at 6:30 pm due to weather conditions…

The informational session is for students in 8th through 10th grade.

The meeting is designed for students and parents to learn about early college and apply for the program.

Alpena Early College Coordinator, Lee Fitzpatrick said he wants to encourage more students to apply so they are employable in the future.

“34% of students drop out in the first 6–weeks of their freshman year (college). 34% so one out of three is not succeeding and by a large it’s because they’re alone and they didn’t have the understanding or knowledge of what would happen when they got there. The nice thing about our program is that i mentor kids through that process and so we have a very low dropout rate.

And the other part is that we want our families especially our first generation college going families and our low–income families that haven’t had the experience before to know that they are capable and their students are capable of taking these next steps that will make them employable or more economically viable and that we will help them,” Fitzpatrick said.

Again, the Early College Program informational session will take place on Tuesday, January 24th at 6:30 pm.

If you’re interested in more you can contact Fitzpatrick at 989–358–5043.