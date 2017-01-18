Downtown Trash Clean-Up

Students, teachers and community partners are getting down and dirty to clean up our community, and find news ways to protect it. Join the group tomorrow evening in their citywide effort to clean up downtown Alpena.

‘Plastics Float’ is an organized group of 4-H students who work to reduce plastics pollution in the area. Tomorrow evening at 6:00, the self–motivated bunch will be picking up trash in downtown Alpena, and a couple local businesses are lending a hand.

“We’ll send different groups to different locations throughout the downtown, and in addition to picking up trash we’ll also monitor where it is, take note of how close it is to receptacles, and hopefully use that for better planning,” says executive director of Alpena’s Downtown Development Authority Ann Gentry.

The litter clean-up tomorrow evening is just one of many routine clean–ups the group has participated in to make their home a cleaner, greener place.

“It’s really exciting to see these students actually taking charge and lead this effort to better their community,” says NOAA Affiliate Stephanie Gandulla.

The Plastics Float 4-H Club partners with the Northeast Michigan Great Lakes Stewardship Initiative Network (NEMGLSI), which organizes students, teachers and community partners to protect the Great Lakes through hands–on, place–based learning. The group will meet at Culligan plaza tomorrow evening at 6, and they will pick up trash until 7. All are welcome to attend.