Downstate Man Killed in Fatal Accident Near Fairview

Over the weekend, a man from downstate was killed after attempting to cross a road near Fairview. The incident happened on Saturday when the man was struck by a vehicle while entering the road.

According to the Alcona County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened around 3:15pm, on east Miller and M–72, near Weaver Road. The vehicle was driven by a 68-year-old Mikado man going eastbound on M–72, when he hit the victim.

The 40-year-old St Clair Shores man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say that his actions may have been intentional.

The victim’s name will not be released. Both the driver and passenger were not injured. Alcohol and speed were not factors in the accident, which remains under investigation at this time.