District Health Department No. 4 Still Issuing Water For Precaution Following PFOS Contamination

It’s been a week on edge after news broke about the possibility of high levels of chemicals found in groundwater near the Combat Readiness Training Center.

“A water advisory has not been issued at this time, we don’t have any data on the off base wells. As we wait we want to take precaution measures,” District Health Department No. 4’s Cathy Goike said.

Concerned for safety and well-being, the Health Department is offering a solution to residents who live near the base.

“Our goal is to provide refillable water containers that they can refill at various sites in the community. We also have some bottled water for those populations that might have a hard time handling a jug of water,” Goike continued.

Identified zone area residents can collect the water containers at District Health Department No. 4.

“With your refillable water jugs there’s 5 refill stations which you can refill your water jugs as needed. You can refill you jugs for free,” she said.

Next month the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality will be testing water wells for possible contamination. Test forms for well water can be found online at Michigan.gov/alpenapfosresponse. You can also pick up a form at the health department.

For more information call the Department of Environmental Quality at 1–800–662–9278 or log on to dhd4.org.