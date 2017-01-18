Diocese of Gaylord Release Statement on Rev. Obwaka ‘Not Guilty’ Trial

The priest, who was found not guilty last week, will remain on administrative leave from his priestly duties. A statement in regards to Revered Sylvestre Obwaka was released by the Diocese of Gaylord.

Director of communications for the Diocese of Gaylord, Candace Neff said:

“These past months have been extremely painful and difficult for everyone involved. The verdict begins the path toward closure. Healing will take time, patience and grace, and that the Diocese will be doing all that they can to help facilitate that.”

Bishop Steven Raica thanked everyone for their support and asked for continued prayers for everyone involved while moving forward.

Revered Obwaka was found not guilty last week of sexually assaulting a fellow priest, sleeping in his home back in February.

The Diocese of Gaylord encourages anyone who has been a victim of abuse by the clergy, or a church leader to contact law enforcement or the Victim Assistance Coordinator, Larry LaCross at 989–705–9010.