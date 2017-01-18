Dennis Liske Faces Judge in a Status Conference Following Sexual Assault Allegations

A status conference docket call…was held inside of the Alpena County Courthouse Monday in regards to the Dennis Albert Liske case. The 67–year–old allegedly assaulted his young granddaughter on two separate occasions.

The Ossineke Township clerk was charged with a single count of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree. The final status conference will be held on Monday, August 7th, at the Alpena County Courthouse due to a second criminal sexual case in Midland County, where Liske has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree.

“August 7th for the final status conference. We have the trial date set. I presume if it doesn’t go in Midland. August 7th at 9 am.”

Liske allegedly assaulted his granddaughter back in January inside of his home. He also allegedly assaulted the same victim at a Midland hotel during a family gathering for Christmas back in December of 2016.

A trial has been set in regards to the Alpena assault case for September 26th through September 29th. Details in regards to Liske’s Midland case have not been released yet.