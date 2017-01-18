DDA Continues To Plan Ahead

The Alpena Downtown Development authority held their monthly meeting earlier this week, and came away with a few new plans for the future.



At Tuesday’s (1/10) meeting the board of directors added two new projects to their capital improvement plan.



The first of the two projects discussed involves brining heated sidewalks to downtown Alpena.



Keeping the area free of ice and snow has always been as issue, and the new sidewalks would help with that problem.



The second project that was discusses by the board was a plan to possibly purchase the State Theater should it ever become available.



There were also talks of the DDA partnering with Target Alpena in order to purchase the property should it ever be listed.



The DDA’s capital improvement plan now has nine projects in total.