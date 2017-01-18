Craft Beer Fest Coming To Alpena

Downtown Alpena is adding another event in the hopes of bringing in more visitors to the area.



Coming this fall is the first ever craft beer festival in Alpena.



Owner of the Fresh Palate Eric Peterson appeared before City Council on Monday night requesting permission for the event.



Not only will there be plenty of local brews for tasting, but Peterson is planning on inviting breweries from all over the state to take part, and four breweries are already on board.



This is one of several local events Peterson has hosted or is planning to host; he says he’s just doing his part to make Alpena a true tourist destination.



“I think it’s very important for Alpena to start to put themselves on the map, along with Traverse City. We need to switch to tourism here in Alpena, not industrial money. In comparison to Traverse City, we just want to be at their level. We have the ability to be there, so let’s showcase that.”



The craft beer fest is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 30th from 3 to 9 P.M. on a closed off section of Second Avenue between Chisholm Street and River Street.



Peterson added that they will be looking for volunteer help as the event nears.