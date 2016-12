Michigan High Schools will now have to offer CPR training in 2017. Lawmakers passed this new proposal on Wednesday.

According to Schoolcpr.com training will take place the next academic school year.

Schools will be provided free training, which is mandatory for high school graduation. According to School CPR, the goal is to have students have an opportunity to save lives.

There are currently 36 states that require CPR, AED training to receive a high school diploma.