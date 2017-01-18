Cornhole Tournament Success for Alpena Senior Citizens Center

The Senior Citizen’s Center will have new improvements thanks to the funds raised at the 1st Annual ‘Beat the Winter Blues’ Cornhole Tournament.

With winter weather outside, residents of Alpena decided to get out and play some cornhole for a great cause. Over 36 teams competed in Saturday’s tournament to help raise funds for the Alpena Senior Citizens Center.

PR Director of the center, Tracy Niedzwiecki said Saturday’s fun will help keep the center up and running thanks to the people of Alpena.

“I just want to thank the community for coming out and supporting the senior center, and our programs. We enjoyed the day and it’s been great to see new individuals from our community come out and support the senior citizens of Alpena County,” Niedzwiecki said.

Funds raised at the tournament will go towards the meals on wheels program, classes, and workshops for seniors and more.