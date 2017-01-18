Community Walk Being Hosted Next Month Inside of AHS

Starting on Monday, February 20th, Alpena High School will open up a community walk. The hours will be Monday through Thursday from 4–6 pm.

The community walk will be hosted until March 23rd, when Alpena Public Schols go on spring break.

Early College Specialist, Lee Fitzpatrick said the community walk would help influence residence to use the facility while learning about events going on within the school district.

He added that the walk is a great source of exercise during the winter months.

“Our high school is an important part of our community and we rely on our community for support and so we want to have an opportunity where people can make use of the building. It’s winter now and sometimes it’s hard to get outside for exercise. This is an opportunity for people to come in and see all the great things that are happening at the high school and to have a connection to the high school they help to provide for our community,” Fitzpatrick said.

The community walk will be open to the public on days that the school is in session. Walkers will see a marked path for use, with the option of including stairs.

All walkers are asked to park in the lot off Garden Street or in the traffic circle at the back of the school and enter by the main office of Alpena High School.

The route will start and end in the lobby area where the Alpena Wildcat ‘Hall of Fame’ plaques are located. A sign in sheet along with a map will be provided for walkers. The full route is approximately one third of a mile.