City To Review Medical Marijuana Legislation

The City of Alpena has reformed a committee to review new medical marijuana legislation.

The committee plans to make a recommendation sometime this summer or early fall on whether or not to allow medical marijuana dispensaries in the city.

The committee will also study recently signed legislation and how it might impact the area.

In 2011 Alpena adopted their own set of rules and regulations regarding the medical use of the drug, which included banning dispensaries.

Shawn Sexton and Susan Nielsen have been appointed to serve on the committee.

More than 200,000 qualifying patients now grow their own marijuana plant in the state of Michigan, or purchase it legally through nearly 37,000 registered caregivers.