City of Alpena Reminds Commuters 2nd Avenue Bridge Closed Monday Until the end of January

The City of Alpena would like to remind residents of the Second Avenue Bridge closing.

According to a press release, beginning Monday the Second Avenue Bridge will be closed to all pedestrian and vehicle traffic for the remainder of January.

This is in coordination with the ongoing multi million-dollar rehabilitation project.

This process will interrupt all traffic. The City of Alpena is asking commuters to plan accordingly. There will be detours in place to reroute traffic. Once again it is anticipated that the bridge will be closed for the remainder of the month. The closing could be extended if weather or construction delays take place.