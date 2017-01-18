City of Alpena Plans For Dog Park

Dog owners will be happy about this news– the persistent effort of one girl scout and a handful of residents has led to the planning of a dog park downtown, with the help of a crowdfunding campaign.

The fight for a dog park began late last year, when local girl scout Abby O’Bryan and a handful of residents got their heads together on how to make a dog park happen in Alpena. The group reached out to city staff to talk location, and after some debate, they finally settled on North Riverside Park behind the post office. With its proximity to downtown, beautiful spot on the water’s edge, and the plentiful neighborhoods within walking distance, North Riverside Park was voted the best place for such a park.

Now, the effort to raise money for the park is about to take full effect. Planning and Development Director Adam Poll has guided the group to use Patronicity as a way to raise money. If $6,000 can be raised through Patronicity, the Michigan Economic and Development Corporation will provide matching funds to go toward the dog park.

This same tactic was used to fund the colorful fish mural downtown as well.

Of course, there are few better ways to give a project some wheels than by throwing a kick off party, so if the dog park sounds like something you’d like to see in your city, head on down to Nucleus next Thursday the 23rd for some drinks and live entertainment. The event starts at 6:30 and goes until 8:30.