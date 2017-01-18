City Forum Gives Residents A Better Understanding of City Council Candidates, Issues

The Alpena County League of Women Voters hosted a City Council Forum on Wednesday night featuring the candidates for City Council and issues surrounding the community. The forum kicked off with a presentation from the County Sheriff’s Department on the proposed Jail Millage followed by the Downtown Development Department. The second part of the forum featured candidates answering questions from the audience. The League of Women Voters does not endorse any candidate, they only hope to make sure voters are informed on the issues and go vote on November 7th.