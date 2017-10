November 7th is quickly approaching and Alpena City Councilwoman, Cindy Johnson is ready to get back into action and in office with a new term.

Serving over 7 committees, the Alpena native said she was inspired to join the council years ago. As for learning, and working within council Johnson said there’s always room to grow.

November 7th is Election Day. Johnson along 4 other write in candidates will be competing for two seats on the City Council board.