‘Citizen of the Year’ Winner, Bruce Anschuetz “Thankful” Over Award

The 2017 Alpena Area Chamber of Commerce has a new ‘Citizen of the Year.’ Over 400 people were in attendance at the Aplex to celebrate a night connecting the community.

Important figures including Mayor Matt Waligora, and Senator Jim Stamas were in attendance for Thursday night’s presentation.

The ‘Citizen of the Year’ winner went to, Bruce Anschuetz of Cliff Anschuetz Chevrolet.

During his speech, Anschuetz told the audience that he was ‘shocked, and thankful.’ He even talked about his wife’s battle with ALS and his journey of moving to Alpena.

Anschuetz said that he was mostly shocked that his family kept the award a secret for so long.

“I couldn’t have been more shocked. My daughter, I can’t believe she didn’t tell me. My one daughter is from Kalamazoo, and my two granddaughters, when I seen them, I said, ‘I can’t believe my family and I are together tonight,” he said with excitement.

Anschuetz added that he loves giving back to his community, and hopes to continue to serve Alpena well.

Other awards that night included:

7th Annual Culture Change Agent Award – Winner Mary Beth Stutzman

6th Annual Up and Coming Award – Winner Harborside Cycle & Sport

2nd Annual Ambassador of the Year Award – Winner JoAnn Dehring

7th Annual Outstanding Customer Service Award – Winner The Drug Store

7th Annual Business of the Year Award – Winner Omega Electric & Sign Company

Citizen of the Year – Winner Bruce Anschuetz

1st Annual Connecting the Classroom and Business Award – Elly Diamond

MidMichigan Medical Center – Alpena 22nd Annual Health Leadership Award – Alpena Alcona Area Credit Union and City of Alpena

Alpena Community College’s 21st Annual Northeast Michigan Workforce Development Award – ESI