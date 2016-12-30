CFNEM Director, Barb Frantz Retiring in 2017

The Community Foundation for Northeast Michigan will see a change in leadership this march.

After 23 years as the Executive Director, Barb Frantz will be retiring just in time for her birthday. Patrick Heraghty has been named her executive director elect.

Heraghty joined the CFNEM after working in the payment processing industry, and the hospitality industry.

When it comes to passing the torch, Frantz said she’s very happy with the new executive elect.

“The decision for passing torch was a very easy one once we made the decision who we were hiring. Patrick Heraghty will be my successor. I’ve known Patrick for over 14 years; he is a wonderful person to work with and fits into the position perfectly. He’s very personable and he will be able to pick up the ball that I will be leaving and really run with it,” Frantz said.

Heraghty said working under Frantz while training has been a wonderful experience.

He adds that it’s a comfort knowing that Frantz isn’t too far away if he needs help with the foundation.

“Well there’s no question here that Barb knows the community foundation in and out. Her career has really mirrored the growth of the foundation so she knows it. I’ve already told the staff that when they come to barb with a question she can answer it like that. That might take me an hour to figure out the answer and get back to them. I’m lucky that barb will be in the area, and I know that she’s available if we need her and reach out to her. It’s just comforting to know that you have someone who knows the foundation so well that’s here, and doing the work,” Heraghty said.

And speaking of growth, Frantz has managed to see assets increase from 4.6 million to over 38 million.

The Community Foundation for Northeast Michigan currently has over 476 charitable funds.

The foundation’s board of trustees also approved 50 new grants totaling $ 76, 126 for the month of December.