CFNEM Begins “Red, White and Cruise” Giving Contest

The Community Foundation of Northeast Michigan is hosting a contest like no other- a giving contest. The prize? Two cruise tickets aboard the Lady Michigan.

Starting today, and for a 48-hour period, the Community Foundation will host a “Red, White and Cruise” giving contest. Donors will have until midnight tomorrow to make a $25 minimum gift to the community endowment fund. This fund allows the foundation to meet current and future needs of the community.

Donors can make multiple gifts, and their name will be entered once for each gift given. Each gift will be entered into a drawing for the special prize- two tickets aboard the Lady Michigan for the fireworks cruise.

“We thought it would be fun to kind of raffle these off to any community member that made a gift to our community endowment fund,” said Patrick Heraghty, Executive Director of CFNEM.

It’s a great opportunity for those who care about Northeast Michigan to make an impact and invest into their communities. It’s also a chance to receive a gift in return.

To donate or for more information visit www.cfnem.org. The winner of the fireworks cruise will be announced on Thursday.