CFNEM Awards $200,000 In New Scholarships

The Northeast Michigan Community Foundation hosted their 22nd annual Scholarship Recognition Celebration.

The room was filled with proud families, hardworking students, and generous donors. All to recognize and celebrate this year’s scholarship recipients. The Northeast Michigan Community Foundation offers scholarships ranging from the arts, to education and even medical, providing aide to students attending a variety of different universities. Scholarships are created by donors, whether it’s for their families or in memory of a loved one.

Today students were able to meet their donors at the luncheon. Keynote speaker Joshua Kroll is an example of just how beneficial these scholarships are to students. A graduate of Alpena High School, he is currently attending Michigan State University’s School of Medicine and has been awarded scholarships from the foundation for years.

This year the foundation raised $200,000 in new scholarships…totaling $400,000 in scholarships for students this year.