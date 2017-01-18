Campbell Street Reconstruction Begins

A new street closure is set to take place in the city of Alpena starting this week. Beginning this Wednesday, the city will begin the reconstruction of Campbell Street from Ripley to Fifth.

This section of the roadway will be closed to all traffic.

Access to driveways will be limited and residents will have to park on side streets for extended periods.

Signage and barricades will be present to guide traffic around the construction site, but motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

All local businesses will remain open for the remainder of this project.

Additional signage will be present to direct motorists to those local businesses .The project is expected to take six weeks to complete, unless weather or construction delays occur.