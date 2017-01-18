Cal Howard for Alpena City Council

After hearing from city council candidates Rick Rafferty and Amber Hess, WBKB sat down with the third and final write-in candidate. Cal Howard, an Alpena native with a passion for counseling says his education and work history will help him reach youth and confront the opioid epidemic in Alpena.

“I’m a graduate of Alpena High School, proud to say that I’m the first African American to graduate from Alpena High School. Primarily I went on to higher education with Alpena Community College. I graduated from there, and then I went on to North Central in Petoskey and graduated with a degree in psychology,” says Howard.

He went on to get his Masters degree from Alpena Community College, leaving as a certified family life educator. He says the skills he’s learned throughout his education will make him a good liaison between residents and local government.

“On the council, you need to be a good communicator. You need to be able to talk to individuals, you need to be able to touch their hearts and let them know that we care, and that’s something that I’m strong at,” he says.

Howard’s active involvement in MSP’s Angel program, which enables those struggling with addiction to get help, has inspired him to confront the drug problem in Alpena.

“I’m working also with the state police in the aspect of being an Angel volunteer. This says to those who are really hurting, come on in. There’s no penalty we just want to help you and we will take you to a rehab center and get you the necessary help that you need,” says Howard.

If elected, the drug problem, a dog park and continuing Alpena’s reputation as a tourist destination will be local issues that see his avid attention.

“Tourism is going to be the biggest thing in Alpena. NOAA, oh it’s tremendous. The glass boat Lady Michigan going through our waters and seeing those submerged ships, I’ve taken that tour, those are things that attract people right away,” says Howard.