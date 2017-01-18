Brush Pick Up Reminder for the Week of Aug 7th-11th

The city of Alpena is preparing for another residential brush only pick up. The brush pick up will last 4 days beginning next week.

Starting on Monday August 7th brush can be picked East of Ripley Boulevard and South of Washington Avenue. Brush pick up for Tuesday August 8th will be in the area East of Chisholm Street from 14th Avenue to the city limits.

On Wednesday, pick up will be West of Ripley Boulevard and South of Washington Avenue. The last pick up is scheduled for Thursday, August 10th North of Washington Avenue and West of Chisholm Street from 14th Avenue to the city limits.

Brush should be placed on the curbside the day before your scheduled pick up and no later than 6 am of your scheduled pick up day. Any materials placed on the curb before or after your scheduled time will not be collected.

Brush piles should not be larger than six by six feet. The city of Alpena also wants to remind homeowners that the public works service center is no longer taking brush drop offs.

Bagged lawn materials for city of Alpena residents only.