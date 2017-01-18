Bicycle-Motor Vehicle Crash

At 11:48 this morning, Alpena County first responders were dispatched to the location of a crash between a young girl on a bike and a motor vehicle.

The 16-year-old girl was leaving her driveway for work. While traveling northbound on Werth road, her bike struck the side of a car, that was also traveling northbound on the road. The out of town man was driving a rental car, and swerved to avoid the young girl, but due to oncoming traffic was unable to miss her completely.

She fell off of her bike after striking the car and was then transported to the emergency room at MidMichigan Medical Center, for further evaluation. At this time it is unknown the extent of her injuries, but officers do say the girl has experienced some mild head trauma from the crash.

Alpena Township Fire was on scene to assist, and the crash was handled by the Alpena County Sheriff’s Office.