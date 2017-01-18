Better Living Massage Center Preps for 3rd Annual ‘Relax in Alpena Day’

If you need something to do this weekend and want to enjoy some relaxation, Better Living Massage Center is currently prepping for it’s 3rd Annual ‘Relax in Alpena Day.’

Breathing…closing your eyes just for minutes, or taking a nap those are a few things that people do to relax. But what does it actually take to remind yourself that breaks are needed and relaxation is a key part of your day?

That’s why the Better Living Massage Center is hosting their free 3rd Annual ‘Relax in Alpena Day’ this Saturday for the community to honor ‘National Relaxation Day.’

“In this day and age, everything is go, go, go. We’re always connected to our telephones, or our TV’s, or our computers or something and we’re constantly being stimulated no matter what and so it’s just really important to allow your body, and your mind to turn itself off,” License Massage Therapist, Rose McWilliams-Nowak said.

From 12 to 3 pm at Duck Park, families can enjoy free massages, yoga, music, painting and more. Relaxing is key so that stress and anxiety don’t take over.

“Stress is the number one killer basically that leads to most diseases out there. So when we are bombarded with stress and don’t allow ourselves to relax we end up with the medical type of issues, whether it be illness, fatigue or whatever. But then we also get people with anxiety.

Back to school issues, jobs, family, whatever we deal with it all,” McWilliams-Nowak said.

Nowak want’s to encourage everyone to try to let go at one point in time everyday.

“Turn your TV’s off, turn your cell phones off, go for a walk outside, color, listen to music…there’s so much you can do to just kind of chill,” she adds.

And if you find rain relaxing, it will not be stopping this event. ‘Relax in Alpena’ will be held at Better Living Massage Center as a backup.