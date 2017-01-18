Besser Museum Shows Us How To Protect Our Eyes For The Solar Eclipse

Besser Museum’s Digital Dome Program Coordinator, Thaddeus LaCoursiere join WBKB inside of the studio today to take about the upcoming Solar Eclipse. On August 21st, Northeast Michigan will witness a ‘Partial Solar Eclipse.’ LaCoursiere shared details on the Eclipse and why it’s important to wear Solar Shades.

For the next two weeks, during each Eclipse 2017 planetarium show at the Besser Museum, they will be raffling away a free pair of solar-safe Eclipse Shades (while supplies last). These are a safe way to view the Sun at anytime, and especially during the Solar Eclipse on August 21st.