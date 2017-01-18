Besser Museum Holds Private Donor Reception to Thank the Community and Open Improved Planetarium

The Besser Museum hosted a private donor reception Saturday to thank their donors for supplying funds to help bring new equipment to the new digital planetarium.

Each donor enjoyed a tour of the new and improved planetarium and was able to see shows that would be shown at the museum in the future.

Thanks to donations the Besser Museum was able to purchase lighting, surround sound, computer software to create the IMAX experience and more.

Executive director Chris Witulski said the donations proved the community still believes in the value of the museum and creates a wonderful learning experience and tool for tourist, and students to enjoy when visiting.

“It was really inspiring, and encouraging that a community came together in a short amount of time to be able to hit our goal, and for us to realize that the Besser Museum is still valued. That this community values arts and culture, and that they value the Besser Museum, and that they are willing to invest in the future of this organization. That was just really heartwarming for the staff and the board of trustees to know that we are still a valued asset and treasure in Northeast Michigan,” Witulski said.

Earlier this week the Besser Museum received a donation of $3,500 from the First Federal Community Foundation as of their $5,000 promise.

If you would like to check out the new screenings at the museum, the planetarium will be open to the public on Saturdays starting January 28th. The shows will begin at 2 pm.