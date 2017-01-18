Alpena, MichiganLocal Weather Alerts
Bear Killed in Accident

Posted By: Jamie Sherrod June 8, 2017

 

A fatal accident involving a vehicle and a bear happened yesterday in Hillman.

The black bear was killed after being struck by the vehicle on M–32 near Keetch road.

Michigan State Police- Alpena post, Hillman Fire and Ambulance, as well as Green Township Fire Department, were all called out to the accident. The driver was a Lachine resident who was alone when the accident occurred.

She thought her vehicle had collided with a black car due to the size of the animal. She was shocked to find out that it was actually a bear.

The driver did not receive any visible injuries, but was provided services by EMS.

 

