Bay Athletic Club Inspires Community Through 10th Annual Fitness Inspired Gala

Saturday night the Bay Athletic Club honored 27 brave men and women who were apart of the 60 Second Inspiration show for 2016.

Their journeys were shared at the 10th Annual Fitness Inspired Gala.

Located at Art in the Loft, family and friends cheered in support through a Hollywood themed show while watching video clips of each of the honorees.

There were emotional stories of men and women sharing their weight loss journeys ranging from the age of 15 to 81 years old.

Owner of the Bay Athletic Club, Trina Gray said, events like this one inspires everyone in the community.

“One thing that’s really exciting about our fitness inspired gala that we host every year is that it brings out the community to celebrate fitness, and I guarantee you that someone here tonight will go home tomorrow and make different decisions. This event is really an, ‘ha huh’ moment in the lives of some many other people,” Gray said.

The winner of the top story of the year was voted by the audience, the award was given to 29 year old Sean Ferris. Ferris revealed that he had foot surgery on both feet and ballooned to 330 lbs. Within a year he was able to lose 140 lbs.

Ferris won a trip for two to Las Vegas thanks to Vacations Unlimited. 60 Second Inspiration airs Monday nights on WBKB News.