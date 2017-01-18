Bash Kicks Off The New School Year For ACC Students

Rain didn’t stop students and staff from having a good time; Alpena community college enjoyed some time away from their studies to host their annual ACC Welcome Back Bash.

Under the big tent there was a lot for students to enjoy including food, games, giveaways and a live band, hoping that students get into the school spirit while being away from home is the goal.

With the new school year, staff at ACC wants the students to know that they are always there with open doors helping them all the way until their graduation day.