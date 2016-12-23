Bartz Sentenced 20-30 Years In Prison For Sexually Assaulting Mentally Handicapped Children

An Alpena man has been sentenced for sexually assaulting at least ten children between 2014 and 2015. 26–year–old Andrew Bartz was sentenced Monday to spend the next 20 to 30 years in prison on five counts of criminal sexual conduct.



Bartz sexually assaulted at least 10 children between the ages of 3 and 15, most of which are mentally handicapped.



These incidents all took place while Bartz was working as a bus aide for the Thunder Bay Transportation authority.



Alpena County Prosecutor Ed Black called it one of the worst cases he’s ever dealt with.



“Obviously this is one of the worst cases we’ve ever seen, it dealt with not just taking advantage of children, but taking advantage of children, that are particularly, vulnerable and unable to communicate, and I think that that officers, did a good job in comforting the defendants and I think the family members obviously, have been through something that none of us, can even imagine. I’m thankful the case is done, and Mr. Bartz is going to be in prison for an extremely long time,” said Black.



Nine of Bartz’ assaults took place in Alpena County, with another taking place in Alcona; Bartz was sentenced in that case several weeks ago.