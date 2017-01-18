Avenue of Flags Coming Soon

Fallen military personnel from Alpena will be remembered five days more often, thanks to the Alpena Kiwanis Club and Alpena Boosters Club.

Through their joint effort, the clubs add to the community’s military pride with an avenue of flags, stretching from Little Flanders Field, along Washington Avenue Park. Flags will also be placed at Island Park to honor local police and firefighters who lost their lives on duty.

The project began when Kiwanis Club President Sharon Kirby decided to join Kiwanis Clubs around Michigan in a program that charges a small fee to place flags and memorial plaques along a path patriotic holidays. That means the flags will be flown on Flag Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day and Veteran’s Day.

The flags will also be flown from Labor Day until Patriot’s Day on September 11th.

For those who want their specific hero remembered, family or friends can pay fifty dollars a year for a plaque with their loved ones name, branch of service and war in which they lost their life. The plaques will rest at the foot of a flag, where visitors can easily read about their local heroes. Businesses are also encouraged to sponsor a soldier, with a flag displayed in his or her honor.

Those who wish to commemorate their hero can do so until March 25th, by calling Judy Greer at 354–3543 or 590—780.