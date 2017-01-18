AT&T Donates Stuffed Backpacks to Alcona Elementary School

AT&T Pioneers is a community service organization within AT&T made up of active and retired employees. Today they were in Alcona to drop off some much needed school supplies to Alcona Community Schools.

Each year the AT&T Pioneers lead a ‘Tools for Learning’ campaign, raising money and buying supplies to support thousands of students. Around 40 backpacks were delivered to the elementary school today. Each backpack was stuffed with items ranging from notebooks to folders, pencils, and even a fully packed pencil box.

More than 2,600 backpacks will be distributed throughout Michigan this fall. The AT&T pioneers have been involved with this program for 17 years, but this is the first year that State Representative Sue Allor has joined the movement. Stuffed backpacks will go to students in need from grades k–3 and 4th grade up. The AT&T Pioneers will also make a stop to schools in Cheboygan.