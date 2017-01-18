Art in the Loft Presents….

2017 Glamour & Gourmet: URBAN NIGHTS

November 9, 2017

Join us for a fabulous evening to benefit Art in the Loft as we celebrate our unique “small town” arts scene in “big city” style at the 13th Annual Glamour & Gourmet.

Tickets $75 per person

Art in the Loft is kicking off its 17th year with “Glamour & Gourmet in the Gallery.” This year’s theme celebrates the growing popularity of the urban art scene. Cities from Detroit to Denver, Berlin to Boston and Pittsburgh to Prague are being renewed and refueled by the arts, as warehouses are transformed to artist lofts, and artists create outsize murals and street art. The night clubs are alive with the energy of hip-hop music and food trucks turn out gourmet cuisine. The loft-like atmosphere of Art in the Loft provides the perfect setting for this unique event, so call your friends, channel your urban chic style and join us for a citified evening filled with urban flair.

This one-of-a-kind evening will include hand-crafted cocktails, appetizers and a plated dinner by Chef Eric Peterson and the Fresh Palate along with hand-made desserts. As you stroll the gallery and enjoy a club-like atmosphere, you can use your phone or mobile device to place a bid on unique silent auction items, experiences and travel packages donated by local businesses and curated by our creative volunteers. During dinner, guests will enjoy a fast-paced auction to benefit the Loft, no matter what your budget.