Art in the Loft Hosts Summerview Artist Reception

Art enthusiasts got a chance to pick the brains of local artists at Art in the Loft’s Summerview Artist Reception.

The event not only kicked off Art in the Loft’s new Summerview 2017 season, but it was also a celebration of the artists that work with the gallery. While giving them a chance to showcase their work, they were also able to meet local art enthusiasts, and discuss their artwork. With 35 different Michigan–based artists present, gallery manager Ric Jasso says the reception really displayed the countless ways to express yourself through art.

“We have 35 different artists here. Which means there are 35 different ways of expressing art. And each one has their own way of expressing their feelings within themselves, and it may be ceramics, it may be jewelry, it could be acrylic, it could be oil, it could be pencil,” says Jasso.

Art in the Loft is coming up on 16 years in the community, and Thunder Bay Art Council has been around for several years as well. With a new gallery down the street, Ric says the art community in Alpena is expanding rapidly, and the natural beauty surrounding us provides plenty of inspiration.

“Anybody who live up in northeast Michigan will know that this is God’s country. And there’s so much beauty in what goes on here. Whether it’s the flowers or the trees, the bridges or even sunsets or sunrises. You can’t find a better place other than Alpena.”