Area Schools Will Have to Make Up Snow Days in June

After a number of snow days, area schools are looking to face some make up days in June.

The state of Michigan requires school districts to have at least 1,098 hours of education, and a minimum of 175 days of in school education to receive the full state school aid fund.

Schools are allowed six days off due to weather, illness or other major problems, but will have to make up anytime after that. So far Alpena Public Schools will have to make up one school day in June due to this week’s snow.

“As of right now we have one day that we will be making up. We are passed our six days that the state allows and forgives us on for weather issues, so we had our 7th so we will have one (make up day) as of right now. If we have anymore, those days will be added on at the end of the year,” Superintendent, Van Wagoner said.

The make up days will not interfere with senior’s graduation, but when it comes to other events such as sports; that’s a different story.

“Graduation is pretty well set. We have the ability to have our seniors still be able to get out earlier. The state gives us previsions as far as attendance numbers to be able to that. But as far as events, that’s where it’s gets real tricky. A lot of times we cancel and we try to reschedule. Finding days to be able to do that, that really gets tricky and unfortunately sometimes we’re not able to reschedule events but we try our absolute hardest to make sure our kids get those opportunities when we can find a way to work with another school district to find a way to make up that event,” he added.

As for other area schools, Hillman Community Schools has been out for 7 days. Alcona Community Schools has been out 6 days, and Rogers City Area Schools have been out for 8 days but have longer grace periods for make up days.