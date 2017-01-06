APS Superintendent Supports New CPR Requirements

Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley recently signed into law new legislation that will require Michigan schools provide CPR training.

The law, which takes effect next school year, will require schools provide CPR instruction at least one time between grades 7 and 12.

In addition to the training, schools will also have to instruct students regarding the use of defibrillators.

Schools will be allowed to incorporate the training into their current health classes, which students are required to take prior to graduating.

Alpena Public Schools Superintendent John VanWagoner supports the new law, and believes it will benefit students long after they have graduated.

“We’ll make sure we’re providing the proper level of education towards that. But, having that life saving skill I think’s a really important thing for our students when they leave us to be able to have, to save either a loved one or somebody just as a caring citizen.”

Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley signed the bill because Governor Rick Snyder was vacationing out of state.